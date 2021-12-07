Worthing six points clear after recovering from own goal at Haringey

Marvin Armstrong - pictured earlier in the season - drew Worthing level at Haringey / Picture: Marcus Hoare

The visitors struggled to match Borough’s physicality in the first half and trailed at the break follow Luca Cocoracchio’s own goal early in the game.

The Reds responded well after the break and Marvin Armstrong levelled the score when he swept home to finish off a lovely team move that he started himself, following one of his trademark drives from midfield.

Things got even better just two minutes later when Colbran smashed home from close range following a well-worked set piece between Starkey and Meekums, helping capitalise on the early second half momentum to complete the turnaround.

However just a minute later they were brought back to to earth when substitute Georgios Aresti levelled the score for the hosts.

Despite an eventful start to the second half, neither side were able to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and find a winner and the game ended all square.