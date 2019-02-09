Worthing snatch late draw against Potters Bar Town

Worthing required a stoppage-time strike to salvage a point in their Bostik League Premier Division clash with Potters Bar Town this afternoon.

Defender Jalen Jones was the saviour once again, firing home late on as it ended 1-1 at Woodside Road.

Sean Bonnett-Johnson's first-half strike looked to be enough to fire the visitors to a rare away success, only for Adam Hinshelwood's troops to grab a leveller.

It was a lacklustre showing from Worthing, who dropped a place to eighth following the draw, and they've still to record a home win since the turn of the year.

However, Hinshelwood will hope another late equaliser from Jones, who levelled in the dying seconds in the week, can lift his troops heading into a crunch period in the campaign.

Worthing made one change from the team that drew with Carshalton Athletic last time out. Promising midfielder Kwame Poku was handed his debut in place of Darren Budd.

Poku was involved straight away as the hosts had a great opportunity inside two minutes. The former Cray Wanderers talent sent Ollie Pearce racing away, although Nikola Tzanev was out quickly to stop his shot.

Worthing lost their early spark and found themselves behind nine minutes later. Sean Bonnett-Johnson was allowed to surge forward from the halfway line before turning in the area to fire a fierce drive past Kleton Perntreou.

Potters Bar seemed to take confidence from their early opener, coming close to doubling their advantage soon after.

Bradley Sach found his way in behind Worthing's backline but Perntreou was on hand to keep his effort out on 23 minutes.

The hosts were lethargic in possession for the remainder of the half. Centre-half Jalen Jones twice threatened from Ricky Aguiar corners but a creative spark was lacking.

Worthing then squandered a superb chance to get level five minutes after the restart. Josh Gould's persistence saw him nip in as Tzanev attempted to gather, the ball fell to Pearce five yards out yet he fired into the side-netting.

Worthing were seeing a lot of the ball in the second half but failing to find a way through resilient Potters Bar.

Ben Ward-Cochrane should have put the game beyond the hosts seven minutes from time. Potters Bar countered quickly and the wideman was sent racing away, only to fire over from close range.

There was a way back in it for Worthing, though. Centre-half Jones got the final touch as Worthing stole a point with a late leveller.

WORTHING: Perntreou; Parsons, Jones, Crane; Jelley, Aguiar, Edwards, Starkey; Newton, Poku; Pearce. Subs: Jelley, Budd (Edwards, 79), Barker, Kealy (Gould, 58), Clarke.