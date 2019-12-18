Worthing snatch late win to climb back up to second

Worthing moved back up to second in the BetVictor Isthmian Premier Division with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Enfield Town on Tuesday night.

Following the postponement of Saturday's game at Bishop's Stortford, Worthing made use of their game in hand over rivals Horsham to climb above them ahead of their hotly-anticipated meeting on Boxing Day

The Mackerels broke into a quickfire two-goal lead when a long-range strike from Jesse Starkey was fumbled by Nathan McDonald, giving Reece Meekums the simple task of tapping in from close range.

Ollie Pearce grabbed the second a few minutes later, blasting a free-kick through both wall and ‘keeper.

Yet, despite a reasonably comfortable performance, Worthing’s lead was cut in half when Dylan Jelley conceded a penalty and Muhammadu Faal duly converted.

Enfield pulled level after the break when Faal latched on to Sam Youngs' flick over the top before slotting home.

With the match heading for a draw, Joel Colbran snatched a late winner, after a scramble in the box, to send Worthing back up to second.

Hinshelwood said: “We started the game well and moved the ball brilliantly. We showed a bit of vulnerability to give away a penalty but I’m delighted we managed to hold on and come away with the three points.”

Worthing: Rushworth, Colbran, Tutt (Dawes 75’), Young, Jelley (Budd 57’), Meekums, Aguiar, Kealy, Pearce (Racine 57’), Starkey, Parsons. Unused: Chalaye, Stevens.