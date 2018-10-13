Worthing stay second after 3-1 win over Kingstonian

Worthing secured only their second home league win of the season this afternoon, beating Kingstonian 3-1 at Woodside Road,

Callum Kealy, David Ajiboye, and Alex Parsons score dthe goals to keep the Mavericks in second place in the Bostik Premier table, just a point below Tonbridge Angels - and a point above Bognor Regis Town.

Report and reaction to follow

