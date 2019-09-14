Worthing strike late to snatch draw in ten-goal Leatherhead thriller

Substitute Mason Doughty netted with his first touch to salvage a draw for Worthing in a ten-goal Isthmian League Premier Division thriller against Leatherhead.

Worthing were staring at a first defeat in three league matches prior to Doughty netting three minutes from time seconds after being introduced as it ended 5-5 at Woodside Road in an enthralling encounter.

Striker Ollie Pearce had fired the hosts into an early lead before Reece Meekums' double either side of the break had put Adam Hinshelwood's side 3-2 ahead.

However, three goals in the space of four minutes saw the Tanners turn things around and open up a two-goal advantage.

Yet Worthing would battle back, with Lloyd Dawes' penalty and substitute Doughty's goal ensuring it ended 5-5.

Forward Pearce headed home inside four minutes to put the hosts in front.

But Travis Gregory and Charlie Hester-Cook struck in the space of seven minutes as the Tanners led 2-1 inside the opening half-hour.

It could have got worse for Hinshelwood's side but goalkeeper Roco Rees got down low to keep out a penalty on 35 minutes.

Back came Worthing though, as Meekums netted a minute before the break and on 51 minutes to put his side 3-2 ahead.

The scoring would continue and Leatherhead took control after a crazy four-minute spell. Tommy Wood netted twice and Ibrahim Olutade also struck in that spell to leave Worthing 5-3 behind.

But Dawes fired home a penalty with 21 minutes left to give the home side some hope.

Hinshelwood then introduced Doughty, who scored with his first touch to salvage a point for Worthing three minutes from time.