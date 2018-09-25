Worthing switch home clash with Bognor to just before Christmas

Worthing Football Club's home match with local rivals Bognor will now take place on the Saturday before Christmas.

The Bostik League Premier Division game was scheduled for Tuesday, October 23, but both clubs have now agreed for the game to be moved to Saturday, December 22.



Worthing hope a bumper crowd will be in attendance and chairman Pete Stone said: "For selfish reasons, it's a game we'd clearly like on a Saturday and both sets of fans also wanted the game on a Saturday.



"We made an approach to Bognor originally but they turned it down. However they came back to us last week and asked for the change because they feared fixture congestion in October.



"From a spectator perspective, Saturday is better for everyone. It's more of a spectacle and it's a better day out, especially if both teams are still up at the top of the table as well."

