Worthing swoop to sign trio

Adam Hinshelwood has bolstered his squad by making three new signings.

Attacker Zack Newton, Danny Barker's twin brother, Billy, and prospect Kwame Poku have all agreed on moves to Woodside Road.

Hinshelwood had released Sam Rents, Jared Rance and Will Miles on Thursday but quickly acted, bringing in three new faces hours later.

Newton is a familiar face for the Worthing faithful. The attacker has enjoyed several spells at Worthing and is back once more, initially on a one-month loan deal from National League South side Welling United.

Versatile Billy Barker can play in several positions on the right side. Billy has struggled for regular starts at Burgess Hill, now deciding on a move to Worthing. He joins twin brother Danny at the club.

Poku, 18, also gives Hinshelwood further options in the forward areas. The prospect was part of Cray Wanderers' fine run to the second round of the FA Youth Cup earlier this season.

And supporters will be hopeful can continue to show promising signs as Worthing look to push for the Bostik League Premier Division promotion.

All three could feature in Worthing's league clash at Leatherhead on Saturday.

