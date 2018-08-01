Worthing table offer for former Brighton striker

Worthing have tabled an offer for ex-Brighton striker David Ajiboye as they look to finalise their squad for the upcoming Bostik League Premier Division campaign before the weekend.

The 19-year-old forward has been with Worthing for a couple of weeks and netted in the 3-2 win over Gillingham’s under-23 team at Woodside Road on Tuesday and also the 4-4 draw at Wimborne on Saturday.

Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood has been so impressed with Ajiboye’s impact that the club have now tabled an offer to the striker who was released by Albion at the end of season.

Hinshelwood also hopes Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Covolan, fresh from saving two penalties in the friendly win over Gillingham, will commit to Worthing for the coming season.

Covolan has been seeking a move to a higher league team throughout the summer but is still available and looks likely to put pen to paper to stay at Woodside Road.

Hinshelwood said: “David has been really impressive in his short time with us, we’ve held discussions with him and have made an offer. David is considering it, so it’s a case of waiting on that one now.

“Lucas is another one we hope will commit in the coming days. We’ve held discussions, are aware of his quality from last season and want him to stay.”

A player that won’t be joining Worthing is Curtis Gayler. The midfielder worked under Hinshelwood in his previous spell at Worthing but has not been offered a deal having been at the club in pre-season.

“With the competition for places within the squad, I didn’t feel I could offer Curtis the game time he needs,” Hinshelwood said.

“He’s someone we’ll keep an eye on, he’s a great character and a quality player but with our squad I couldn’t guarantee him minutes.”

Summer recruit Callum Kealy netted his fifth goal of pre-season and Ricky Aguiar also scored in the impressive win over Gillingham.

The hope is the duo, who have impressed for much of pre-season, take their form into the upcoming campaign.

Hinshelwood said: “Ricky is someone I’ve been aware of for a little while. I felt with the right group he could really flourish, which he’s shown in pre-season. He’s an exciting talent who has not been afraid to express himself.

“Callum is another who has really impressed since coming in. He chases lost causes, is always looking to go in behind and will be a real handful for any defender.”

Worthing will sent a mixed squad to Loxwood tonight as their pre-season preparations continued. The club’s penultimate friendly is at Guernsey on Saturday (2pm) before a Salford City XI visit Woodside Road on Wednesday (7.45pm) to end Worthing’s pre-season action.

Hinshelwood said: “I’m quite pleased with where we are at this moment in time. We’re looking at bringing Lucas and David in then that will be the squad complete.

“There’s still plenty to improve, we’re far from the finished article. I’d have liked us to take more of our chances in some matches but it’s been about getting minutes in the squad and getting better – which I feel we have done.”