Worthing take ‘lots of positives’ from entertaining draw with Haringey Borough

Adam Hinshelwood revealed his Worthing side came away ‘disappointed’ but with ‘lots of positives’ after they were pegged back twice in a 2-2 draw at Haringey Borough last Saturday.

Jesse Starkey opened the scoring after just four minutes when he shifted a Joel Colbran pass onto his right foot before fizzing a terrific effort into the top left-hand corner from just outside the penalty area.

Haringey drew level with half-time approaching when Scott Mitchell reacted quickest to a Georgios Aresti corner after Carl Rushworth had denied his initial header.

Just four minutes into the second period, Dylan Jelley scored his first senior goal for the Reds when he rose highest to head in Ricky Aguiar’s corner, to regain the visitors’ lead.

However, Borough levelled once again, when Dimitri Froxylias turned Jelley in the area before firing a low effort past Rushworth to restore parity.

Hinshelwood said: “We came away slightly disappointed that we hadn’t got all three points. The chances we created, as the away side, were big moments in the game and we have just not taken them.

“But there were lots of positives. Our performance was up there with one of the best we’ve had all season so to go to a place like Haringey and perform like that was really pleasing.”

The remaining five teams in the top six also failed to pick up three points with Hinshelwood believing it was a missed opportunity.

He said: “The league is so tight. It’s even more disappointing that we didn’t get three points but we’re not too interested in what anybody else is doing.

“We’re just focused on ourselves and our performances of late are good so we want to keep on being positive and focus on that.”

Worthing host Margate at Woodside Road this weekend, a team who will be high in confidence having toppled BetVictor Isthmian Premier Division leaders Horsham with a fine 3-0 win last weekend.

Hinshelwood added: “It will be a tough test but we’ll just analyse our last two games and see where we can improve on our game.

“(I am) hopeful that we can get that consistency that I’ve been after all season. The players have certainly been delivering the last few weeks so I am confident we can keep that level of performance high and take one or two more of the chances that come our way.

“It’s really tough focusing on that because everybody will say that’s not the area we need to improve on, because we’re one of the leaders in goals scored this season.

“But, for the amount of possession we’ve had in the last couple of games, we’ve got to be converting more of those chances.”

Worthing: Rushworth, Colbran, Tutt, Young, Armstrong (Pearce 60’), Jelley, Parsons, Aguiar (Budd 60’), Kealy, Meekums (Dawes 76’), Starkey. Unused: Pashley, Stevens.