Worthing talent Kwame Poku joins Colchester United

Colchester United have completed the signing of Worthing starlet Kwame Poku.

The talented midfielder has joined the League Two U's following a string of standout performances during his brief stay at Woodside Road.

Poku netted twice in 12 appearances for Adam Hinshelwood's men after making the move from Cray Wanderers in February.

The loss of the promising young talent is a blow for Worthing, with the club hoping to keep the majority of last season's squad together.

But Poku will now continue his development at a Football League side.

Worthing initially announced on social media the talent had joined the club in January.

But having believed he was a free agent, Poku was contracted to Cray at time although he did complete the switch to Woodside Road just under a month later.