Worthing twice let lead slip in home draw with Enfield Town

Worthing Football Club missed the chance to move up to 19th in the Bostik League Premier Division this afternoon.

An own-goal from Enfield Town goalkeeper Joe Wright and substitute Jimmy Wild's effort had twice given Worthing the lead but the visitors came from behind on both occasions as it ended 2-2 at Woodside Road.

Worthing, who started and finished the day 22nd, would have jumped up three places to 19th - if they had taken all three points against Enfield.

As it was, Aaron Greene's late first half strike and Sam Youngs' goal two minutes from time forced Adam Hinshelwood's team to settle for a point - taking their unbeaten run to four in the league.

Worthing were forced into making three changes to the team that won at Merstham last time out. Injured trio Reece Meekums, Kieron Pamment and Jesse Starkey all missed out with Ben Pope, Anesu Sisimayi - making his debut after signing from Whitehawk - and Jared Rance were all handed starts.

Enfield were quick out of the traps and mustered the first chance. Sam Youngs fended off Joe Clarke but his attempted chip over the onrushing Lucas Covolan went just wide.

Worthing carried more of threat as the half wore on. Alex Parsons cut in from the right - forcing visiting goalkeeper Joe Wright into action for the first time - before the home side went ahead after 21 minutes.

A flowing move saw Harvey Sparks get clear down the left, his cross was flicked by Ben Pope - then coming off Dan Rymens onto a post - with Wright putting through his own net on the rebound.

Enfield had threatened on numerous occasions in the first half and were level on the stroke of the interval.

A quick counter from a Worthing corner saw Youngs' pass pick out Aaron Greene, his initial attempt was blocked by Sparks but he made no mistake at the second time of asking.

Both sides made sedate starts after the interval but Worthing caused some confusion in Enfield's area on the hour. Rance and Budd both had shots blocked, while debutant Sisimayi saw his effort saved by Wright as the home side looked for something to spark them into life.

Adam Hinshelwood threw on forwards David Herbert and Wild with 25 minutes left and the latter fired Worthing back ahead on 74 minutes.

Wild rose highest to head Sam Rents' corner past Wright in Enfield's goal.

Enfield looked as though they could get back in it for a second time, which they did two minutes from time. Substitute Jack Hockney's clever reverse pass sent Youngs clear and he poked past Covolan.

Ryan Blackman's speculative effort from just inside Worthing's half nearly beat Covolan - whose scuffed clearance went straight to Blackman - with minutes left but it went wide and Hinshelwood's team claimed a 2-2 draw.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Young, Rents; Parsons, Budd, Clarke, Sparks; Rance, Sisimayi; Pope. Subs: Schneider, Watson, Hallard (Rance, 83), Herbert (Sisimayi, 66), Wild (Pope, 66).