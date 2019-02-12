Worthing United are 'pulling in the right direction'

Adam Kipling says Worthing United’s impressive SCFL Division 1 draw at AFC Varndeanians was further evidence they are ‘moving in the right direction.’

Mavericks managed just a third shutout of the season as they claimed a 0-0 stalemate at the Withdean Stadium.

Although the point was not enough to see United climb off the bottom, manager Kipling hopes the result can be a catalyst for his team to start the road to survival.

Mavericks still have nine games to play this season and they find themselves just two points adrift at the foot of the table.

And after ending a run of five successive defeats at Varndeanians, Kipling wants the climb up the league to begin.

He said: “The players were buzzing afterwards and are already looking forward to the next game.

“We’re bound to face the odd setback between now and the end of the season, but the squad are now pulling in the right direction.

“I’m confident we will make life uncomfortable for every opponent we face in the run-in.”

Mavericks stood firm to keep a first clean sheet since Kipling took charge last month, while the team had also failed to achieve that in any fixture since October.

Now the Mavericks manager is eager for the positives to be built on and taken forward.

He added: “I was delighted with the commitment, work rate and discipline of the players. They gave everything, and it was great to see them get a reward for their efforts.

“AFC Varndeanians weren’t quite at full strength, but their team did contain a number of experienced and talented players. It was only our third clean sheet this season so really proud the players were able to carry out our strategy methodically.

“It’ was only one point, so didn’t change the league position. But it does illustrate when the players work collectively they can compete with the best in this division.”

Mavericks could climb off the bottom should they come out on top in their crucial clash with place-above Midhurst & Easebourne on Saturday.

