Worthing United chairman Clifford - 'Parting company with Matt was very hard'

Worthing United chairman ill Clifford will take over as caretaker manager until the club finds a new boss.

The club parted company with Matt Evans at the weekend after an 8-1 defeat at home to Bexhill United.

The club announced the news on twitter, saying: “Worthing United FC has taken the difficult decision to relieve First Team manager Matt Evans from his duties with immediate effect. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Matt for his hard work and dedication over the last four seasons as a manager at the club.”

Clifford takes charge as caretaker manager for tonight's match against Wick. He will be in charge until they appoint someone.

The club have advertised the vacancy and invited applications with a deadline of midday Wednesday October 3. Interviews will then be held for shortlisted candidates w/c October 8.

Clifford said: “Parting company with Matt was very hard. He had been with the club for over four years and is a genuinely nice guy. Furthermore I have known him personally for well over ten years.

“Unfortunately though things haven’t been going too well on the pitch for a while now and, having suffered relegation last season and with just two wins from twelve so far this season, we felt that it was time for a change.

“And when I say we, I mean the Committee as a whole, which I have strengthen since coming in and now numbers nine.

“I would like to take the opportunity though to thank Matt for all of his hard work and dedication to Worthing United during his time with the Club and I know that he will be sadly missed by many.”

The Mavericks host AFC Varndeanians on Saturday, as side who are top of the Division 2 table and are unbeaten after seven games.

But Clifford believes his players can put things right Bill Clifford after last week’s hammering, which saw Tobi Minter score the only Mavericks goal in the last inute of the game.

He said: “I have spoken or exchanged messages with every member of the first team squad over the past 24 hours and, whilst clearly saddened at the departure of Matt, I have been impressed with their desire to try and put things right on the pitch.”

On his departure, Evans tweeted: “After 5 and a half years at @WorthingUtdFC I’m sad to say my time at the club has come to an end. From 1st Team Coach to U21 Manager to 1st Team Manager, I have given everything to try and make the club better on and off the pitch but ultimately it’s the results that count."