Worthing United cruise to win through Wells hat-trick

Worthing United manager Danny Wood praised his ‘clinical’ side after they beat Southwick 6-0 away from home in Division One on Saturday.

A Callum Wells hat-trick, two from Dillon Nagle and one for Elliot Bennett sealed the Mavericks win as the visitors moved up to seventh in the table, increasing their unbeaten run to seven games, a run that's included six wins.

The Mavericks took the lead on 42 minutes when Nagle converted from the penalty spot after Tshikume Phadagi was brought down in the Southwick box just as he was about to strike an effort on goal.

Nagle scored again from the penalty spot on 63 minutes this time after Joe Law was fouled in the box before he was allowed to get a shot off.

It was 3-0 two minutes later as Bennett raced onto a diagonal ball, beat a Wickers defender and slotted past the onrushing keeper.

Wells increased the lead on 74 minutes after he poked home an excellent whipped in Bennett corner.

The Mavericks continued the scoring on 90 minutes when Wells bagged his second of the game to make it 5-0 with a superb finish.

Wells completed his hat-trick in the seventh minute of stoppage time as he tapped home after some excellent play on the right by Nagle allowed the forward to score the easiest of opportunities.

After the match the Mavericks boss had nothing but praise for his side’s second half performance.

He said: “We were clinical in the second half to run out 6-0 winners away to Southwick.

“The second half saw us be more clinical in front of goal Law was fouled from a corner and we were awarded a second penalty with the same outcome from Nagle.

“New Signing Elliot Bennett came on and made an instant impact out pacing the full back and slotting home for three and then the most pleasing was to see the return of big Callum Wells who has been out injured since pre-season.

“The striker again made an impact as he scored a hat trick his second an absolute rocket into the bottom corner.

“This team is now making my job very easy with the work rate and quality they are now showing and with consecutive clean sheets our goal difference is now in the positive after a poor start to the campaign.”

Worthing United host Hailsham Town on Saturday.

Worthing United: Relf, Swietlik, Smith, Butler, Law, White, Nagle, Deacon, Hills (Wells 71), Brown (Kennett 76), Phadagi (Bennett 59). Unused: Sandell, Richardson.