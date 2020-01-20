Worthing United held to a point as Selsey snatch late equaliser

Worthing United manager Danny Wood admitted that Saturday’s 1-1 Division One draw at home against Selsey was ‘frustrating’.

Stephen Jackson scored for the Mavericks from the penalty spot but ultimately the hosts couldn’t hang on.

The Mavericks opened the scoring on 25 minutes when Jackson converted from the penalty spot after Dan Hills was brought down in the area.

The hosts continued to pressure Selsey but Josh Brown’s left footed effort was a tame one straight at the keeper.

United had another chance to make it two but after a scramble in the box after a cross, the ball was bundled clear off the line at the back post.

The Mavericks were to rue those missed chances as with six minutes to go Selsey scored the equaliser.

Following a cross, Ryan Morey snatched on to an Ollie Humphries header to steal a point for the visitors.

After the match, the Mavericks boss believed that his side could have come away with more than a point.

He said: “(It) was another frustrating game for us and we should of finished it off in the first half.

“With both clubs having similar records this season it was always going to be an equal game and with ourselves on top in the first half Selsey were the better side in the second but didn’t really threaten our goal.

“With such a young squad they are all learning curves that will make them stronger as the season goes on.”

The Mavericks visit Arundel on Saturday and Wood is expecting a tough game for his side.

He added: “Saturday we finally get an away game as we travel to Arundel, another good side that we’re looking to have a real good battle with.”

Worthing United: Relf, Jackson, Coupar, Richardson, White, C.Nagle, D.Nagle (Phadagi 67), Deacon, Hills (Richards 85), Brown (Hartley 75), Bennett

Unused: Millard, Kennett