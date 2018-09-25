Worthing United inviting applications for manager position - deadline next week

Worthing United FC are inviting applications for the position of first team manager after Matt Evans was relieved of his duties at the weekend.

Evans left the club after suffering an 8-1 defeat to Bexhill United on Saturday.

The Worthing United Twitter account tweeted: "Worthing United FC are inviting applications for the position of First Team Manager.

"Interested parties should apply to secretary@worthingunitedfc.co.uk with footballing CV.

"Closing date is midday on Wednesday 3rd October. Interviews will take place week commencing 8th October"

Announcing the news of Evans' departure, the club tweeted: "The club tweeted: "Worthing United FC has taken the difficult decision to relieve First Team manager Matt Evans from his duties with immediate effect.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Matt for his hard work and dedication over the last four seasons as a manager at the club."