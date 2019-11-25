Worthing United manager Wood ‘not worried about fixture congestion’

Worthing United manager Danny Wood said that he’s ‘not worried about fixture congestion’ after the Mavericks’ Division One game against Midhurst & Easebourne was postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch.

The United boss believes that the availability of his squad warrants his lack of concern.

He added: “It has been frustrating with the floodlight failure at Seaford last week and the weather beat us this weekend but I’m not worried about fixture congestion we have played the most games in the league so far and midweek games suit us as we have more players available to pick from.”

The Mavericks visit Mile Oak next Saturday and Wood is looking forward to the test that United’s rivals will bring.

He added: “Saturday is a huge local derby we were totally out classed at the start of the season losing to a strong Mile Oak outfit who I thought would be challenging for the title.

“we have a totally different squad now and the players have worked hard to get where we are now.”