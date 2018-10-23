Worthing United no closer to naming new manager

Chairman Bill Clifford has revealed Worthing United are still not close to naming a new manager.

Mavericks have been without a boss since Matt Evans left last month and Clifford has been in caretaker charge for the previous six matches.

The latest was a 4-0 home SCFL Division 1 success over ten-man Southwick, the first time Mavericks have tasted victory since Evans was relieved of his duties.

The club released a statement last week stating that they ‘offer an attractive proposition to the right applicant looking at the medium and longer term’ but as of yet no suitable replacement for Evans has been found.

Clifford said: “We don’t want to be rushed into any decision.

“It’s important we find the correct candidate, which we haven’t as of yet, but we will continue the process of finding a new manager.”

Mavericks recorded a first victory in over a month as they put four past ten-man Southwick at Lyons Way on Saturday.

Daniel Hills’ 32nd-minute strike gave United a 1-0 lead at the break before the turning point came soon after the restart.

Southwick’s Jordan Saunders was given his marching orders and the visitors were forced to play over 30 minutes a man light.

Hills got his and United’s second 12 minutes from time to give them an added cushion.

Timothy Tapscott and returning substitute James McKernan added extra gloss in the final eight minutes.

Caretaker manager Clifford added: “We’ve performed well against tough opposition in the past few matches but not got any points.

“The win over Southwick was not one of our best performances but we got the job done.

“Keeping a clean sheet was probably the most pleasing aspect of our victory against Southwick.”

Mavericks make the trip to second from bottom St Francis Rangers on Saturday.

WORTHING UNITED: Seymour; Funnell, Patching, Nagle, Richardson, Burgess, Hartley, Tapscott, Hills, Deacon, Luff. Subs: Ndayako (Burgess), McKernan (Deacon), Clarke (Hills).

