Worthing United reaping rewards of hard work - Kipling

Adam Kipling believes Worthing United’s fightback against Hailsham Town proved that hard work is paying off.

Mavericks twice came from behind after taking an early lead to salvage a 3-3 SCFL Division 1 draw on Saturday.

Although the point was not enough to see United climb off the bottom, it will give them further confidence as they battle to beat the drop in the final seven matches.

Manager Kipling has won one of his nine matches since taking charge. But the boss insists should the same application continue in the final run-in results will follow. He said: “I was delighted with the result and certain aspects of our performance.

“Hailsham, like AFC Varndeanians, rightly sit at the top end of table. To gain points from both recent fixtures demonstrates just how hard everyone within the squad is working to improve our current league position.

“In addition, the standard of play is evolving and the quality of goals scored by both Mike (Waller) and Alex (Bannister) would have graced any level of football.

“This squad are now showing they can now deal with adversity and know that by continuing to apply themselves the rewards and positive recognition will likely follow.”

Michael Waller fired United ahead after seven minutes but Connor Townsend levelled five minutes later.

Hailsham were then ahead for the first time 60 seconds after with Scott Taylor grabbing his first of the afternoon.

Tshikume Phadagi levelled things up at 2-2 before Taylor grabbed a second to restore Hailsham’s lead and cap a crazy opening half-hour.

But Mavericks kept pushing right till the end and avoided defeat courtesy of Alex Bannister’s effort eight minutes from time.

Mavericks showed their support to Football v Homophobia in the fixture.

United boss Kipling added: “It was a fantastic advert for community football, with both teams happy to participate in the events before the game. It was a keenly contested but respectful game afterwards.

“Sport has the power to educate and improve lives in a number of ways and eradicating discrimination of any kind has to be encouraged whatever the issue.”

Worthing United host second-placed Alfold.

