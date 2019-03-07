Worthing United's huge battle at Southwick not season-defining - Adam Kipling

Worthing United’s season will not be defined by the result in their massive SCFL Division 1 encounter at Southwick on Saturday.

That is the message from manager Adam Kipling as Mavericks look to climb off the foot of the table.

Basement boys United suffered a 2-0 defeat against title-chasing Alfold at Lyons Way last time out.

A seventh loss in the previous nine SCFL Division 1 fixtures leaves Mavericks still four points adrift at the bottom.

Now United head to third from bottom Southwick searching for a much-needed victory.

Mavericks are currently six points and two places below Wickers with six games left this season.

Although time is running out in the club’s bid to beat the drop, boss Kipling says the result at Southwick will not define their season.

He said: “Whatever happens against Southwick this weekend, I expect all the Worthing United players to give total commitment until the final whistle in our last game of the season away at Selsey.

“Anything else would be unacceptable.

“It’s obviously an important fixture for both teams and we will give everything to perform well and collect the three points available.”

Johan De Meyer struck on seven minutes then added another 15 minutes from time to wrap up a 2-0 win for Alfold at Mavericks on Saturday.

That brought to an end a run which had seen United take on four of the current top six in the previous five fixtures.

Despite managing to pick up a point from a possible 15 in that period, Kipling is pleased with the progress that is being made by his squad.

He added: “The past five games has seen us up against four teams in the top six and we are slowly developing the ability and confidence to compete against some of the best teams this division has to offer. No-one is getting ahead of themselves at Worthing United. In county football plans can change on a hourly basis, so we will continue to prepare with the same intensity, focus and total respect for opponents.”

Have you read?

Worthing challenged to maintain momentum



Sussex football's best supported sides: Which non-league teams have the highest average home attendance this season?





Former Hibernian and Crystal Palace goalkeeper searching for new club following Worthing release