Worthing United 'starting to settle' despite losing seven-goal thriller

Worthing United manager Danny Wood believes his side are ‘starting to settle down’ despite losing at home to Roffey in a 4-3 thriller on Saturday.

The Mavericks twice drew level in an end-to-end first half but, with Roffey pulling further clear after half-time, United drop to the foot of the table after an entertaining contest.

Wood said: “With thirteen players under the age of 21, our young side were unlucky to not get anything out of the game. We knocked the ball around nicely, controlling large chunks of the game, and twice came from behind against the run of play.”

He added: “All four goals could have been avoided and gifting teams goals from our possession is something we must work on if we are to progress. The first win is taking longer than expected but we are starting to settle down now with players returning from long term injuries.”

Roffey broke the deadlock through Kieron Purkiss after two minutes before Joe Patching pulled Worthing level six minutes later from a counter-attack, with Patching finishing terrifically from distance.

Debutant Sam Shoubridge restored Roffey’s lead in the 15th minute but the hosts equalised again through Joji Phillips.

Yet Roffey were back in front before half-time with Purkiss grabbing a brace.

Pat O’Sullivan added a fourth in the 80th minute, and, despite Dan Hills notching a third for Worthing a minute later, United were made to wait for their first league win of the season.

Following Tuesday night’s Sussex Senior Cup tie with Selsey, United host second-placed AFC Varndeanians this Saturday (October 5).

Worthing United: Relf, Swietlik, Minter, Hartley, Muller, Kennard, Nagle, Patching, Phillips, Deacon, Jilal. Subs: Sandell, Thoms, Sellick, Noone, Hills.