Worthing United ‘still looking for elusive first win’ after draw with Storrington

Worthing United and Storrington drew 1-1 in Division 1 on Saturday with Storrington boss Adam Bardouleau saying his side needs to be ‘more consistent’.

Martin Harris put the Swans 1-0 up after 57 minutes before Joji Phillips equalised for the Mavericks on 79 minutes.

Bardouleau was far from pleased with his side’s performance. He said: “A real disappointing draw. Throughout the whole game we had spells where we dominated possession and had the better of the chances.

“On the whole, we lowered our standards and allowed Worthing United into the game. We are aware of the levels we have to reach in order to win games in this league and today we were nowhere near them. We have come off the back of two brilliant wins against Roffey and Oakwood where we were ruthless at both ends of the pitch, we have to be consistent.”

Meanwhile Worthing United boss Danny Wood was more pleased with his sides response to being a goal down. He added: “I was happy with the way we reacted after that. It was a hard earned point and hopefully our luck will soon change and pick up that elusive first win that the boys deserve.”

The Swans finally broke the deadlock after half-time thanks to Harris, but the visitors reacted superbly and bagged an equaliser on 79 minutes.

Kieran Deacon crossed in for Phillips who headed home to earn his side a draw.

Storrington travel to Bexhill on Saturday while Worthing United host Roffey.

Storrington: Elliott, Fraser, Cockerton (Warner 71), Rhodie, Setchell, Bester, Clarke, Cave, Suter (Hancorn 63), Geal (Ewan-Brace 69), Harris. Unused: Roberts, Bardouleau

Worthing United: Relf, Butler, Minter, Swietlik, Hartley, Deacon, Nagle, Patching, Hills, Brown, Jilal. Subs: Gunn, Thoms, Berwick, Savva, Phillips