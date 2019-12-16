Worthing United 'win ugly' against Hailsham Town

Worthing United manager Danny Wood admitted that his side ‘won ugly’ as they beat Hailsham at town at home in Division One on Saturday.

Elliott Bennett, Josh Brown, Callum Thoms and Callum Wells sealed the 4-2 Mavericks win.

Harry Hughes opened the scoring on 20 minutes as his bobbled cross left Aaron Relf helpless in the United goal to give Hailsham the lead.

The Mavericks equalised on 44 minutes after a shot from Dillon Nagle was saved and Brown was on hand for the easy rebound.

The Stringers took the lead three minutes after the restart when Connor Townsend latched onto an underhit back-pass to slot home.

The hosts levelled again on 61 minutes when Bennett brought down a superb ball by Ted Hartley and tucked it passed the onrushing keeper.

The Mavericks took the lead ten minutes later after a superb free-kick by Thoms nestled into the far corner.

The hosts completed the win on 81 minutes when Wells ran onto a ball over the top and lobbed over the oncoming keeper.

After the match the Mavericks boss was happy to get the three points despite the performance.

He said: “Sometimes you have to win ugly but the result was the most important thing as we keep the unbeaten run going into Christmas.

“A decent performance in the end showing this group of young lads can dig in when it’s needed and scrap for everything, the hard work and commitment in training has really surprised me this season and there is a good vibe through out the club as a whole."

Due to Sidlesham pulling out of the league, the Mavericks next game sees them host Wick on Saturday December 28.

Worthing United: Relf, Butler, Thoms, Richardson, Law, White, Nagle, Hartley, Hills (Wells 77), Brown (Swietlick 90+3), Bennett (Kennett 80)

Unused: Sandell, Phadago