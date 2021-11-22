Worthing United's torrid run continues with defeat to Storrington

Worthing United slid to their fifth successive defeat in all competitions, losing out 2-0 to lowly Storrington in SCFL Division One. Pictures by Stephen Goodger

On paper, this was a fixture that the Mavericks should have won, against a side that had conceded 59 goals in 16 league games thus far.

What made things even worse was the fact that the Mavericks' first attempt to complete this fixture in October had ended in abandonment, when the Storrington goalkeeper, Gary Elliot, suffered a serious ankle injury in stoppage time. The Mavericks were 1-0 up at the time.

In the second instalment, the Mavericks played well in patches, and on a few occasions threatened to score.

Captain Dean Sherwood saw his goal-bound effort in the 15th minute tipped over the bar by Storrington keeper Oliver Howley, whilst at the other end Declan Jenkins' speculative shot was saved by Jack de Boer in the Mavericks' goal. At half-time however, the game remained scoreless.

The Mavericks started the second half brightly and for 20 minutes were impressive going forward. Mike Waller and Callum Wells were causing problems for the visitors, but the game changed in the 60th minute when the Mavericks' Hugo Blacklaw-Taylor was chopped down inside the penalty area, and the referee immediately pointed to the spot.

Wells stepped up to take the penalty, and although he struck the ball firmly, Howley, diving to his right, palmed the ball away.

The Mavericks' heads seemed to drop from that moment on, and Storrington capitalised with two late goals.

In the 71st minute Jordan Suter scored with a looping header, and in the 89th minute Declan Jenkins stabbed the ball home to make the final score 2-0.

You can view photographer Stephen Goodger's picture gallery from the game here.