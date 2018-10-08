Worthing v Moneyfields FA Cup picture slideshow

Worthing sealed a spot in the FA Cup fourth round qualifying after coming out 3-1 winners over Southern League Division 1 South Moneyfields on Saturday.

Adam Hinshelwood's team are now eagerly awaiting to discover who they'll meet in the next round, with the draw taking place at midday, knowing a win in that tie will see them in the first round proper of English football's oldest cup competition.

Check out our picture slideshow from Worthing's FA Cup triumph at Moneyfields, courtesy of photographer Tommy McMillan, in the video above.

Midfielder Joseph Clarke was forced to go in goal in Worthing's FA Cup win at Moneyfields. Picture by Tommy McMillan

