Worthing warned: Learn lessons or face being a 'nearly team' again

Adam Hinshelwood admitted Worthing must learn to stop showing ‘naive’ and ‘frail’ signs or face falling short in their bid for Isthmian League Premier Division success this season.

Alex Parsons' first half double and captain Darren Budd's effort after the restart got Hinshelwood's men up and running in the new season as they were 3-1 winners over ten-man Sussex neighbours Lewes at Woodside Road on Tuesday.

It provided the perfect response following an opening-day defeat at Folkestone, but the Worthing boss is demanding more from his side moving forward.

Although his troops saw the game out having conceded moments after opening up a three-goal advantage, they were forced to rely of a string of fine saves from Brighton loan goalkeeper Roco Rees to preserve their advantage.

It was a performance, particularly on the second half showing, that left Hinshelwood concerned.

He insisted Worthing must learn as a group or face being a ‘nearly team’ once again this term after missing out on the play-offs last season.

Hinshelwood also admitted changes in personnel could be made should the same signs continue to be seen within his squad.

“It was three points but the performance, especially in the second half against ten men, I thought we were poor,” Hinshelwood said.

“It’s just the same frailties that we’ve seen. Lewes have not had to work and they scored, hit the crossbar and Roco had to pull out a great save.

“It’s the same frailties that we had last season, if you keep showing that then you’re going to be the nearly team again.

“We showed last season a play-off place was in our hands then we took two points from five games.

“I see the similar traits in this side this season.

“All you can do is keep on at them, keep telling them the same things and hopefully they’ll learn.

“But if they don’t then we’ve got to look at it personnel-wise.

“I don’t want to be the nearly manager that plays nice football but gets beat week in, week out.

“We’ve got to learn.

“There’s only so long you can keep saying these players are young.”

Worthing are hoping to have both midfielder Ricky Aguiar (broken arm) and Jasper Pattenden available for selection when Hornchurch visit Woodside Road on Saturday (3pm).

