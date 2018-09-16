Worthing will bounce back from first defeat - Hinshelwood

Adam Hinshelwood is backing Worthing to bounce back after they suffered a first defeat of the new season yesterday.

Joseph Taylor's goal 25 minutes from time was the difference to fire Margate to a 1-0 Bostik League Premier Division triumph over ten-man Worthing at Woodside Road.

Worthing were unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions this season before going down to Gate.

Defender Aarran Racine picked up two bookings in a matter of minutes and was dismissed 25 minutes from time then Taylor nodded in Lee Prescott's delivery from the resulting free-kick.

Substitute Ollie Pearce missed a penalty in the closing stages as Worthing looked to salvage something but they crashed to a first defeat.

Worthing now head to Potters Bar Town on Tuesday looking to respond and boss Hinshelwood is backing them to do just that.

Aarran Racine was sent off as Worthing suffered a first defeat of the season against Margate. Picture by Derek Martin

He said: "It wasn't meant to be but it wasn't as if it was a bad performance. I thought we were a bit sloppy in the first half and a bit slow in our play. Second half we took the game to them and tried to win it. We've got to learn from it, got to be better but we'll analyse it and try and bounce back now.

"There's lots to be pleased about. They (Margate) are a good, strong side and it was a real test for us. On another day maybe we could have played it the same way and won by two or three goals but we must make sure we're not just reliant on the rub of the green.

" I'm not going to be negative, we've got a talented group. I had 20 pairs of eyes staring back at me after the defeat to Margate and it is a good group. We've shown sides we're not going to give up on anything this season, which was evident again against Margate, on another day Ollie (Pearce) tucks the penalty away and we take the point."

There was some confusion when Racine received his first yellow card after it looked as though midfielder Danny Barker made the challenge. Hinshelwood added: "I don't think the first one was a booking for Aarran (Racine). It looks as though Danny (Barker) made the challenge and Aarran was nowhere to be seen, he was a bit perplexed as to why he got the first one.

"The ball is bouncing for the second one, he went in with his studs leading but won the ball. I don't really know how to coach defenders now, it used to be if you won the ball it wasn't a foul. In this day and age it probably is a foul, booking which was his second yellow card. I'm just a bit perplexed as to why he was even booked for the first challenge.

"It was a bit of naivety shown (for their goal), free header, five yards out after going down to ten men is always going to make it hard for yourself. I think if we could have just held on and not conceded straight away then it would have given us a bit more scope to take the game to them. I still felt we did that anyway, got the penalty, had a free header at the end, threw everything forward and on another day it could have been different."

