Worthing 'will have to be at their best' to secure play-off spot

Worthing ‘will have to be at their best’ until the season’s end if they are to secure a place in the Bostik Premier play-offs places according to boss Adam Hinselwood.

Worthing have put together an eight game unbeaten sequence in the league and moved back into the top five after Saturday’s 2-0 Sussex derby victory over Whitehawk.

The race for the play-off places has tightened in recent weeks, with ten points separating second-placed Haringey Borough from Lewes in tenth.

Consistency is now key for Worthing with seven fixtures left to go and Hinshelwood has called on his team to continue their fine recent performances.

He said: “Our performances have been good the past couple of weeks so we’ll keep concentrating on ourselves and build on them.

“From each week to the next there’s going to be tough games so we know that we will have to be at our best from now until the end of the season.”

Worthing make the trip to Kent on Saturday to face eighth-placed Folkestone Invicta.

Invicta’s form has been patchy of late, recording a solitary victory in the last five league games, but their remarkable home form has seen them keep up with the play-off pack.

Neil Cugley’s side are undefeated in 14 in all competitions at Cheriton Road, with their last loss at home coming in a 3-2 defeat against Carshalton Atheltic on October 23.

Worthing and the Seasiders met at Woodside Road back at the start of November and it was the hosts who picked up the three points after a last-gasp winner.

Kane Rowland opened the scoring for the visitors before Sam Rents replied for Hinshelwood’s side.

Ronnie Dolan put Invicta ahead on the hour before two goals at the death sealed victory for the Rebels.

Rents hit the equaliser, and his second, with seven minutes of the game to go before Reece Myles-Meekums struck on 89 minutes to spark pandemonium in the stands.

Ahead of their trip to Folkestone Invicta, Hinshelwood is predicting a stern test against a team Worthing have had the better of in recent times.

He added: “We went there last year and we had quite a close game.

“It could have gone either way but we got the rub of the green that day.

“We’ve got quite good form against Folkestone so I bet their manager knows all about that and he’ll be looking to right that.

“All we can do is concentrate on ourselves, look at our former performances and improve it.

“We’re in for another tough test in this league.”

Worthing midfielder Alex Parsons will serve the second game of his four match ban after receiving a red card in their 1-1 draw with Brightlingsea Regent a fortnight ago.

Worthing will also be without fellow midfielder Danny Barker as he recovers from a hamstring injury but Hinselwood will have the luxury of naming a near full-strength squad for their visit to Folkestone.

He said: “Danny Barker is out injured but he is our only absentee at the moment.

“We’ll have a look at everyone over the next couple of training sessions and see where we are on Thursday evening.”