Worthing Women hit Crawley Wasps for six

Worthing Women continued their perfect start to the South East Counties League season with a 6-0 win against Crawley Wasps’ development squad on Sunday.

Worthing won 7-0 at Herne Bay in their opening league game and doubles from Sam Mee and Gemma Worsfold plus goals from Sara Tubby and Chloe Lelliot sealed a comfortable victory over Wasps at Woodside Road.

After exiting the Combined Counties League Cup to higher-division Crawley Wasps’ first team in midweek, Worthing bounced back in style.

Mee and Lelliot had already gone close before Worthing took the lead after just 12 minutes. Ashleigh Kirby sent a long ball over the top of the Crawley defence and Mee raced through to calmly slot home.

Worsfold fired against a post soon afterwards but got on the scoresheet after 23 minutes when she linked well with Lelliot. It was 3-0 just two minutes later when Lelliot headed home Mee’s corner and Mee got the fourth on 35 minutes with a curling shot into the top corner.

Chances continued to come Worthing’s way and they went close on several occasions before the fifth goal came on 64 minutes. Lelliot’s shot was blocked but fell for Tubby to net with a low strike.

Kirby and Tubby both then hit the bar before Worthing added a sixth goal through Worsfold late on.

Worthing manager Michelle Lawrence said: “Credit to Crawley, from what I understand they were missing some players including their keeper but they turned out and kept working for each other.

“As for Worthing, it is a measure of how far the team have come this season that we are disappointed with the performance.

“The positives are that we returned to winning ways after Wednesday’s cup defeat, scored six and kept another clean sheet. I would have liked us to move the ball quicker and shown more quality in the final third, which is an all too common theme that we will look to address.”

Worthing are in cup action again this Sunday when they travel to Millwall in the Women’s FA Cup.