Worthing Women swoop for double signing

Worthing Women's two new signings with the bosses

Emily Linscer and Katie Cooper have both joined and manager John Donoghue is delighted.

“I’m really excited about the new signings, to have them join at this time of the season is a real positive," he said. "Emily and Katie will help booster the team for the rest of the season and for seasons to come."

Linscer has recently returned from playing in the states on a soccer scholarship at Thomas University in Georgia but has been training with Worthing during the off season and summer / winter breaks for the last year or so. Prior to the States she was at Lewes DS and the Lewes academy where Donoghue was also the head coach.

Linscer said “I am looking forward to be a part of a great team unit and to be at a team with a good fan base. It’s an exciting club to be part of. Having worked with John previously I know under him and the coaching team we will have an strong season.”

Cooper has played at Lewes since u16s and has been captaining the Development Squad since the start of the season. She has also represented Sussex for the past three years. “I am really excited to be joining Worthing and being part of their ongoing development. I know working with John and Kelly can only benefit me as a player and I’m grateful for the opportunity they’ve given me.”