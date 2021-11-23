Worthing won't waver after Cheshunt loss

Adam Hinshelwood said Worthing's focus hasn't wavered after they lost their 11 game unbeaten run in the Isthmian Premier on Saturday. Pictures by Marcus Hoare

Play-off chasing Cheshunt consigned the Mackerel Men to their first league defeat since August 30.

Ollie Pearce opener was cancelled out by Rowan Libard's first half double as the Ambers secured a 2-1 win.

Worthing remain at the summit having now taken 37 points from 16 games. But second-placed Enfield Town are now five points behind and have a game in hand.

Ollie Pearce celebrates netting Worthing's opener against Cheshunt

Hinshelwood said: "It's still very disappointing when you lose games of football, especially when you're used to winning as a group.

"Nothing will change from our point [of view]. We'll analyse and see where we can get better.

"These players will give their all to make sure they work on where we can get better and look to improve. That's all we do every game.

"If we're getting beaten and not creating chances, and teams are coming here and absolutely dominating us, or outworking us, then you'd say there's real cause for concern.

Reece Meekums in action for Worthing against Cheshunt

"But I'm really pleased with how we've gone about it. In the second half we were 2-1 down but we took the game to them. It felt like I was watching most of the game in their half.

"Full credit to the players. They kept going, it just wasn't to be for us."

Worthing's opening goal came on 11 minutes. Reece Meekums broke into the area, and found Pearce who squeezed the ball past the Ambers keeper.

But, just 11 minutes later, Joe Re slipped in Liburd who fired home to restore parity. And Cheshunt took the lead on 31 minutes. Jesse Starkey was dispossessed in his own area and Liburd thundered home.

The Mackerel Men created a plethora of chances in the second half, and a penalty shout turned down, but they couldn't force an equaliser.

Hinshelwood said: "It was just two sloppy goals. Maybe the second one was caused a little bit from how we play.

"We haven't conceded too many from playing out the back, but it was a bad decision on the ball.

"For the first one, the lad's just go in behind. Both goals were analysed and we've looked at it and we feel we can do better.

"I think they dealt going ahead better than how we did. They showed a little bit more character and resilience and determination to stay in the game.

"I think that will be the most disappointing thing. We played some really good stuff in the first half in particular. Some of the link-up play was good.

"There was some really pleasing stuff on the eye but I just felt, over the course of the 45 minutes, we were quite lax out of possession."

Worthing were dealt another blow when Jasper Pattenden was taken off injured with potential knee ligament damage to his ankle.

And Hinshelwood said the injury summed up the Mackerel Men's day.

He added: "It's potentially his ankle ligaments which is six to eight weeks, so it could be a bad one. It sort of summed up our day a little bit.

"We played some really good stuff, it was all clicking nicely, then we conceded two sloppy goals, and then Jasper did his ankle.

"There was a lot of good stuff in the second half, lots of character and lots of good chances, but unfortunately on the day we didn't take them."

Worthing host Seaford Town this (Tuesday) evening in the second round of the Sussex Senior Cup. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.