Young goalkeeper returns to Brighton from Worthing

Goalkeeper Tom McGill has returned to Brighton from Worthing after Lucas Covolan signed a new deal at Woodside Road.

Covolan was seeking a deal at a higher-league club this summer after starring for Worthing last season. He had trials at Football League clubs and with the Brazilian stopper's future uncertain, Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood moved to bring in Albion under-23 keeper McGill for the new campaign on a season-long loan.

McGill started Worthing's friendly at Wimborne last month, before Covolan came on later in the game. Covolan then played in the friendlies with Gillingham's under-23 team and Loxwood last week and signed a new contract for the upcoming campaign.

That led to Worthing cancelling McGill's loan, so the 18-year-old can head to another club for game time.

Hinshelwood said: "As soon as Lucas agreed to stay, I phoned Brighton and was honest with them.

"I said Lucas is going to be number one and I didn't want Tom to lose out on any game time and any development by not playing.

"Ultimately it's not been an ideal situation the way things panned out but we couldn't leave ourselves without goalkeeper cover when Lucas's future was uncertain.

"We've acted in the best interests of Tom and his development by getting it cancelled as soon as we did but I'd like to apologise to Tom. We didn't mean to mess him about.

"He probably thought he had his future sorted for the season, so we're really apologetic towards him for that.

"It was for him why I acted so quickly. I want him to carry on his development by getting minutes and that's how he will develop."