Young Lancing side come from behind to draw at Peacehaven & Telscombe

Lancing boss Naim Rouane praised his ‘phenomenal’ young players after they came from behind to draw away at Peacehaven & Telscombe in the Premier Division on Saturday.

George Fenton equalised on 59 minutes for a Lancing side who were missing Kane Louis, Lewis Finney, Al Fair and even the management team themselves as the Lancers picked up a point in the promotion-chasing clash.

After the match Rouane believed his side did well given the circumstances.

He said: “We always knew the 26th of October was going to be a tricky fixture prior to the fixtures being released as all the management were at weddings so was something we knew we had to deal with well before.

“Then add to that the suspension of leading scorer in the division and club captain we knew it would make it that little bit tougher.”

“But I still knew we had more than enough to go there and get a result, fielding a front three with the average age of 17, our right back aged 17 and our keeper aged 18 then add to that being away to Peacehaven who are a top side and going well this season, I suppose to go there and take a point is a good result.”

Peacehaven took the lead on 24 minutes when Curt Ford reacted quickest to prod home after Taylor Seymour couldn’t manage to hold onto the wind-assisted corner.

After the goal Lancing had two shout for a penalty turned down as Mitch Hewens’ strike appeared to hit a Tye arm and Brad Santos looked to have been brought down by a Peacehaven player in the box but the referee waved away both appeals as it remained 1-0 at half-time.

The Lancers equalised on 59 minutes when Fenton cut in from the left hand side and curled an unstoppable shot into the top corner which the Lawrence Sansed in the Peacehaven goal could do nothing about.

Chances came and went, but no side could find the breakthrough in the tough conditions as it finished 1-1.

Rouane was also quick to praise his young players for stepping up to the challenge.

He added: “The youngsters are having to adapt quickly and they’ve been nothing short of phenomenal to be honest, with every training session and match I see them growing into the group and their personalities coming out which is great to see."

Lancing visit Frenford in the second round of the FA Vase on Saturday and Rouane is expecting a challenge in the fixture.

He added: “They’re going along nicely I expect them to be a tough opponent, these sorts of cups will always draw the best from sides so we have to go prepared both mentally and physically and look to put on a positive performance.”

Lancing: Seymour, Beresford, Bygraves, Hendy, Fenton, Rhodes, Caplin, Hewens (Honore 83), Santos, Juwara (Berridge 68), Williamson. Unused: Bukleb, Evans.