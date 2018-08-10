Young Worthing stars aiming high for the season ahead - and the future

Two of Worthing ladies young stars are aiming high ahead of the upcoming South East Counties Premier Division season.

Forward Millie Colbran, 17, is looking forward to her second season with the club and defender Gypsy Sutcliffe, 16, is preparing for her first year with Worthing after joining from Horley.

Karl Davy took over as the club’s manager this summer and on aims for the new season, Colbran said: “To win the league. Last season we lost out on a cup we should have won and this season we’re coming back to try to win as much as possible.

“We’re closer as a team, so it should all work out very well.”

Colbran quickly noticed the differences in the step up to women’s football last season and said: “Last year was my first time in women’s football and it was a massive jump but it’s been good.

“It pushes your development because you’ve got players nearly double your age playing against you, so you’ve got to improve as quick as possible.”

Sutcliffe feels she has improved in the short time she has been with Worthing and said: “This is my first season playing ladies football, so it’s going to be a challenge but also a good test for me.

“I’ve noticed the step up in training already. My fitness has already got better and I think I’m becoming a better player too and it’s only been a few sessions.”

The duo, who are both at Worthing College, are also aiming high for the future.

Sutcliffe said: “Hopefully I’ll make it into the Super League. That’s the dream but I just want to get as high as I can.”

Colbran said: “I’m hoping to go to America and play. I’ll look to go on a scholarship and do a degree on the side, just in case my football doesn’t work out.

“I’ll push to get as high and far as I can go because if you don’t, you never know how far you could have got.”