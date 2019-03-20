Your chance to get FREE travel to Brighton and Hove Albion's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley

An events travel company is offering 50 football supporters the chance to claim FREE travel to Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City taking place on Saturday April 6 atWembley Stadium.

Big Green Coach is making sure loyal supporters don't have to worry about getting to Wembley to see their team play in the FA Cup Semi Final and earn their place in the FA Cup final.

Wembley Stadium (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

And if you are one of the first 50 supporters to visit the https://www.biggreencoach.co.uk/events/brighton-to-wembley-coach-travel, you could get FREE travel to the famous stadium.

They will be running return coaches from Bognor, Brighton, Chichester, Hove and Worthing directly to Wembley Stadium. The coach will arrive in plenty of time allowing supporters to find their seats and fellow fans.

To book your ticket just visit https://www.biggreencoach.co.uk/events/brighton-to-wembley-coach-travel and go through the normal booking process. When you reach the checkout page enter Promo Code SEAGULLSFREE

Just missed out on your free ticket? Don’t worry, Big Green Coach will also be offering return coach tickets for just £10, enter Promo Code SEAGULLSTENNER

This will be on a first come first serve basis. Limited to one seat per person.

Brighton & Hove Albion's official transport provider, Seagull Travel are running coaches to Wembley from over 100 pick-up locations across Sussex, Kent, Surrey and Hampshire. Coach seat prices starting from £25 for adults and £20 for under 16s. Bus prices are a flat rate £20 picking up from the Amex. A full list of pick up locations and prices can be viewed at www.seagull-travel.co.uk.

