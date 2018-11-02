Aidan Hills finishes third in Mazda MX-5 SuperCup overall standings

Worthing-based Aidan Hills ended the season third in the Mazda MX-5 SuperCup standings after impressing at the final race meet at the famous Donnington Park Circuit.

Hills, 22, went into the final race weekend third out of 44 drivers in the championship and had already picked up eight podiums and a race win.

Hills started race one in second but struggled before gaining a couple of places late to finish in the top-six.

Hills was second on the grid for race two, this time making the most of his position. Worthing racer made an early move to take the lead and after the race was stopped with two drivers needing medical assistance, Hills was handed the win - picking up his second race victory of the season.

Hills headed into the final race of a long championships looking to secure a third place overall finish. The reverse grid format meant Hills started in eighth but came through the pack to claim second and finish third overall in the Mazda MX-5 SuperCup championships.

Reflecting on the season, Hills said: “It’s been an amazing year for us. I wasn’t sure how fast we were going to be this year and I’ve over exceeded any expectations. My goal was to finish in the top-five in the championship and have a few podiums. We did a hell of lot better than that. I finished the season in third overall which is a great achievement for me. I had ten podiums, including two race wins, so I’m over the moon with how this year has gone. This was the hardest, most intense season of racing I’ve ever had and I couldn’t have done it without the help from my dad. I’ve got to say a big thanks to him for all his hard work over the years, these results are as much his as they are mine, also a big thanks to DMH MOTORS, DMH STORAGE and Discount Tyre Direct for all of the support they gave me this year.”

Have you read?

Pearce joins Worthing's growing injury list



Glenn Murray’s top-five memorable Brighton & Hove Albion goals - Scott McCarthy



Sussex bowler celebrates England Lions call for UAE tour