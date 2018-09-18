Ambitious Goddard eyeing up silverware with Worthing Thunder

Worthing Thunder player-coach Josh Goddard wants to win as many trophies as possible this season.

Thunder ended pre-season with a heavy 121-72 defeat at British Basketball League outfit London Lions but Goddard sees no reason why his team can’t challenge on multiple fronts over the coming months.

Goddard, 21, takes charge on his first competitive match this Saturday as Thunder travel to Barking Abbey for a National Trophy clash and silverware is firmly in his sights. He said: “As a team we want to win as many trophies as possible. There are five trophies to fight for, including the BBL Trophy, and we are going for every single one of them. For us, every trophy is not impossible.

"If we believe in ourselves, play as a unit and be on the same page, wherever there is a trophy with us involved, we’re in contention.

“Playing a BBL team like London Lions will definitely make us aware what is to come in the game against Surrey later in the season. BBL teams are extremely well-drilled, plus they all train much more than we do. We have the National League season ahead and we must focus on our National Trophy game against Barking Abbey.”

Last season’s National League Division 1 MVP Zaire Taylor led the way with 29 points for Thunder in the friendly defeat to London Lions.

