Battle of the sexes at Worthing Pavilion

Worthing Pavilion staged a battle of the sexes inter-club fours competition.

It was most enjoyable with two rinks only separated by one point. The top rink for the men was Robin Forrester, Mick Steggell, Peter Woods and Ian Lay.

Top Rink for the ladies was Pat Cripps, Ley Elliot, Pat Edmonds and Diane Dwyer The final score was 110-102 in favour of the men.

Pavilion’s improved league form continued with a 140-87 win over leaders Egerton Park. Worthing Pavilion won on four rinks with Jim Warmsley, Oliver McGregor, Rob Taylor and Mark Strong’s rink putting in the performance of the day with a 48-4 win.

Have you read?

Securing league status is first focus for Worthing Raiders



Storrington announce management team in wake of Everett's departure





Former Worthing defender could be in line for FA Cup date with Manchester City

