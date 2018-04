Lawn bowler Rene Morton has donated a wooden bench to Southwick Bowling Club, in memory of her late husband Ivor.

Martin Simons, club captain, said: “Rene and Ivor have been long-standing members. Rene intends to keep bowling as long as she can, even though she is in her 90s.

“The club, situated in Southwick Rec, would be pleased to welcome anyone who would like to have a go at lawn bowls at this friendly club.”

Contact Martin on 07712 322323 to arrange free taster sessions.