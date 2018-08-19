Bowling businesses raise hundreds for Guild Care

Tarring Priory Bowls Club spiced up its fundraising efforts by hosting a bowls and curry evening for teams from businesses in the area.

A total of £824 was raised for Guild Care during the evening, with supporters on the night including B & W Loudspeakers, Alexander Kitchens, Shafiques Restaurant, Wannops Solicitors, Carpenter Box Chartered Accountants and Marshalls Carpets.

Helen Tidball, corporate fundraiser, said: “The sun was shining, local companies had turned out to play to raise money for Guild Care and the amazing work that we do throughout the year for our community.

“With a curry provided from Shafiques in Worthing afterwards, this topped the evening off for us.”

After Keith Brinsmead was appointed as the club’s first chairman, he decided to fundraise for a charity close to home and chose Guild Care after a close relative was a resident at Haviland House care home in Robin Road.

Keith said, “We were delighted to have England International Keith Renwick, a former Tarring Priory bowler, join us and play with novices and hope that we can have more stars join us for future fundraising events.

“Thank you to all the businesses who came out and helped us support such a worthwhile charity.”

To get involved and help raise money for Guild Care, contact the fundraising team on 01903 528613 or email fundraising@guildcare.org.

