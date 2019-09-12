Bowls event raises thousands for charity

Tarring Priory Bowls Club raised £1,326 for Guild Care through a bowls and curry evening for local businesses.

The event saw businesses Bowers & Wilkins, Wannops Solicitors, Carpenter Box and Marshalls Carpets come together for an evening of bowls and a curry provided by Shafiques.

When Keith Brinsmead was appointed as the club’s chairman, he decided to raise funds for a local charity, eventually opting to support Guild Care after a relative became a resident at Haviland House.

Despite the threat of rain, local companies still turned out to raise money for the charity.

To get involved and help raise money for Guild Care, call the fundraising team on 01903 528613 or email fundraising@guildcare.org