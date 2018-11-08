Boxer Jaidan Wyatt continues his unbeaten start for Shaun Brown Boxing Academy

Shaun Brown Boxing Academy travelled to the Royal Harbour School in Ramsgate, Kent on Saturday evening for an evening of amateur boxing hosted by Hornets Boxing Club.

The action-packed card, crammed full of 22 bouts, would feature the competitive debuts of Daniel Hardinge and Billy Bedford whilst Jaidan Wyatt would also look to continue his unbeaten start in the amateur ranks.

It was 12-year old Wyatt who got the action underway for the Lancing based club and it was clear from the opening bell that the youngster had the upper hand against his opponent Wajid Timor from Ipswich ABC. Wyatt used his superior foot and hand speed to push his shorter opponent back at will with straight punches whilst also looked to work to the body when trapping him in the corners.

The second round followed the same pattern with the Suffolk boxer showing admirable resilience as he was forced onto the back foot again for the duration struggling to land anything of note himself. With two rounds in the bag Wyatt continued to push the pace in the final round landing several eye-catching rear hands and it was no surprise to see him declared a unanimous winner at the final bell.

Hardinge was up next for Team SBBA against another Ipswich ABC boxer in Oliver Head. The tall and rangy Hardinge made a confident start to proceedings using his jab and classy footwork to his advantage in the opening exchanges. Midway through the opening round a succession of stinging body shots and two crisp rear hands forced the referee into administering a standing eight count after which Hardinge piled on the pressure.

Having been somewhat saved by the bell Head gallantly came out on the front foot in the second round but the sharpness of Hardinge’s punches was causing him problems with the Sir Robert Woodard Academy pupil obviously keen to make his mark. The referee stopped the contest 20 seconds into the round following another sustained attack to the body which was now leaving the Ipswich boy vulnerable to the head.

15-year old Bedford was the last Shaun Brown BA boxer into the ring with arguably the toughest task conceding age, weight and experience to his opponent Owen Richardson from Ramsgate ABC. Bedford made a composed start but as the opening round progressed he began to struggle with his opponent’s sizeable size and reach advantage leaving him with an uphill task at the conclusion of the round.

Bedford to his credit continued to come forward in the second round but was just unable to get inside for long enough to outscore Richardson who was having success with his straight punches as Bedford attempted to attack. The third round was largely interrupted by some petulant refereeing and Bedford landed some notable hooks but he was left disappointed at the final bell dropping a correct but close points decision.

Coach Stuart Smith said: “Unfortunately we couldn’t quite get the clean sweep we wanted tonight but Billy dug really deep against a much bigger boy. We win or we learn and he will have learned more from his bout than Jaidan and Daniel will have done combined as they had it pretty much all their own way. All three lads showed off all of the hard work they put in behind closed doors and we’re really proud of their efforts tonight.”

Jaidan Wyatt vs Wajid Timor (Ipswich ABC)

Daniel Hardinge vs Oliver Head (Ipswich ABC)

Billy Bedford vs Owen Richardson (Ramsgate ABC)