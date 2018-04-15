Brighton Marathon: Last year's winners retain titles

The winners of last year's Brighton Marathon succeeded in their mission to defend their titles at the 2018 race today (April 15).

Stuart Hawkes and Helen Davis won the men and women's races for the second consecutive year.

Mr Hawkes, of Tipton, overtook second placed Dan Nash, to take first place.

With a time of 2:22:32, Mr Hawkes said: "I'm absolutely delighted. I love the crowds, I love the way the organisers look after the athletes, they look after us from start to finish.

"With two miles to go I could see that I was within touching distance, about 17 seconds behind. It was a case of closing in slowly, and conserving energy in case there was a sprint to the finish."

The top three in the men's race were: Stuart Hawkes 2:22:32; Dan Nash 2:22:53; and Kevin Rojas 2:23:52.

Helen Davis retains her title

Kevin Rojas, of Brighton and Hove Athletics Club, returned to his local marathon after having to pull out of last year's race due to illness.

Helen Davis, 38, of Ipswich Jaffa running club, came in first in the women's race for her second year.

The top three women were: Helen Davis 22:38:38; Sarah Webster 2:48:59; and Sara Bird 2:52:18.

More to follow.