Brighton Racecourse set for final summer meet

Brighton Racecourse hosts Sunday Funday this weekend – a fun-filled, family-orientated day for the last meet of the summer.

On top of the seven races on Sunday, there will be a range of fun, family-focused activities to enjoy.

Executive director of Brighton Racecourse Paul Ellison believes that Sunday Funday is the “perfect” day out for families in the Sussex area.

He said: “Our last racing meet of the summer, the Sunday Funday event is sure to be a great one.

“It’s a little unusual to what you might expect at a race meet, but we like to be a little different from the mainstream.

“We have plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy, we’ve had a lot of success over the summer season at our course, and I’m certain this event will be a fitting end to the summer holidays.

As well as some great racing on show, we have plenty of other entertainment on offer so there really is something for everyone.”

As well as the races, there will be a range of entertainment on show including fairground rides, face painting, photo booths with fancy dress and a handful of competitions.

For more information, visit www.brighton-racecourse.co.uk