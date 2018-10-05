Bullen wins Ham Manor title

The new PGA Southern Professionals champion, Rustington Golf Centre’s Michael Bullen, has notched his third victory in five weeks, winning the Ham Manor Pro-Am with a cracking three-under-par 67.

Bullen commented: “I’m enjoying some really good form, and I was delighted to stay in the winning groove at Ham Manor. The new 18th with the greenside lake in front of the clubhouse certainly increases the pressure, and I was very happy to walk off with a par for my 67!”

Picking up the £600 winner’s cheque, Bullen is enjoying his late season rich pickings. He won the West Hove Pro-Am towards the end of August, then two weeks later the CK Group PGA Southern Professionals Championship, a major event in the Virgin Atlantic PGA South Order of Merit schedule, and now as September closes, the Ham Manor Pro-Am as well.

Bullen edged out the 68 of Purley Downs’s Matt Rice, and James Ford from Robert Rock Academy took third spot on one-under as the last of the trio of players to break par on the Ham Manor course.

Bullen’s winning day got even better when he led his amateur partners including world number four blind golfer and Ham Manor member Andy Gilford, to victory in the team event as well, pipping the teams led by Ham Manor’s own Harry Worner and Cottesmore’s Calum Callan by one point.

