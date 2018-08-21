Captain Brendan is back as Worthing Thunder eye more silverware

Captain Brendan Okoronkwo will be back at Worthing Thunder this season. Picture by Kyle Hemsley
Captain Brendan Okoronkwo will be back at Worthing Thunder this season. Picture by Kyle Hemsley

Guards Tom Ward and Brendan Okoronkwo tasted success with Worthing Thunder last season - and now they want more.

Both players re-signed for the upcoming National League Division 1 campaign having played vital roles in Thunder’s post-season run that eventually led to the play-off crown.

And after putting pen to paper, team captain Okoronkwo aims to challenge for more silverware.

He said: “Play-off success after five seasons felt unbelievable, but one trophy is not enough.

“League titles and other competitions provide their own challenge and I want to continue to be on a team in position to challenge for those too.”

It is a feeling that is echoed by Ward, who will once again mix Thunder duties with his basketball coaching academy, South Coast Elite.

Ward said: “I’m proud and excited to continue to be a part of this organisation. I believe we can bring another championship to the most deserving fans in the league.”

Thunder’s have two friendlies scheduled, they host USA Select a week on Saturday.

Have you read?

Worthing's best is yet to come - Hinshelwood

Dogged Derbyshire hold up Sussex bowlers

Chris Hughton, please forgive us for doubting you - Scott McCarthy