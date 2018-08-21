Captain Brendan is back as Worthing Thunder eye more silverware

Guards Tom Ward and Brendan Okoronkwo tasted success with Worthing Thunder last season - and now they want more.

Both players re-signed for the upcoming National League Division 1 campaign having played vital roles in Thunder’s post-season run that eventually led to the play-off crown.

And after putting pen to paper, team captain Okoronkwo aims to challenge for more silverware.

He said: “Play-off success after five seasons felt unbelievable, but one trophy is not enough.

“League titles and other competitions provide their own challenge and I want to continue to be on a team in position to challenge for those too.”

It is a feeling that is echoed by Ward, who will once again mix Thunder duties with his basketball coaching academy, South Coast Elite.

Ward said: “I’m proud and excited to continue to be a part of this organisation. I believe we can bring another championship to the most deserving fans in the league.”

Thunder’s have two friendlies scheduled, they host USA Select a week on Saturday.

