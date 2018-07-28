Captain's charity day proves a huge hit

On a beautiful sunny and warm day, a wonderful afternoon of fun was had at Lancing Bowls Club’s annual charity day.

The club were refreshed to see so many current and ex-members, plus families and visitors.

Phil Hillsden led the captain’s team and Ron Richardson took control of the president’s side and, with the help of Vic Parsons, they worked hard to ensure a good balance of members played in the four rinks.

Lancing president Pat Clement went on to the green and welcomed everyone and wished them well.

The bowls afternoon then commenced with a ‘spider’, where all players bowl from the edge of the green to the jack in the middle of the green. The nearest bowl to the jack was the winner. This year Vera Steele took the prize, taking home a bottle of whisky.

The afternoon was lots of fun and there was a great atmosphere throughout the 18 ends of action. On completion everyone retired to have refreshments in the clubhouse.

Club president Clement thanked the players and gave the result of the game, which was a win for the president’s team by 20 shots. Clement also thanked all those that had contributed cakes and biscuits as well as those who had worked hard providing the tea, coffee and cold drinks to players. Richardson awarded top rink prizes for the president’s team, which went to Dan Minter, Margaret Merritt, Janet Goss and Jane Thomas. Consolation prizes for the team that had not done so well went to club president Clement, Tony Best, Mike Davies and Bill Mason

Phil Hillsden then presented prizes for top rink playing for the captain’s team who were Les Koroknai, Pat Wadey, Vera Steele and Ron Roberts. Again, for those who didn’t do so well, Jeff Gartell, Vic Parsons, Eddie Molyneux and Sue Bryan, picked up prizes. Clement went on to thank all members for making the day so successful and announced that the charity selected by the club for this year is Royal Voluntary Service (RVS), Chesham House, Lancing.

Further thanks went to all members who donated raffle prizes and club treasurer, Frances Johnston, received a special mention.

Ladies captain Lynn Down then thanked Richardson, Hillsden and Parsons for their efforts. The total money raised for RVS was £145.

Have you read?

Fan and action picture gallery from Brighton's draw at Charlton

Sussex hoping for a Bruce bonus in the Vitality Blast

Leaked Littlehampton Golf Club letter says future is 'at risk' after 12-year losses