Clay pigeon shooting day designed for West Sussex women

Women interested in clay pigeon shooting can have their cake and eat it at an introductory event.

The Shotgun & Chelsea Bun Club is hosting a fun event at Southdown Gun Club, Findon, on Saturday, September 15, at 10am.

Jane Byworth-Hoadley, south region representative, said: “This is perfect for all ladies and is a really fun and social introduction to clay shooting.

“We shoot in small groups under the careful instruction of qualified shooting coaches and then we eat cake.”

Women of all ages and experience are welcome, especially complete beginners, as the club wants to see more females try their hand at clay pigeon shooting for the first time.

Jane added: “Established in 2011, The Shotgun & Chelsea Bun Club’s mission is to bring women together and get them out clay shooting.

“Many of the clubs members have described the events as life-changing as they now have a new social network, more confidence and a great new hobby.”

Admission costs £59, which includes gun hire, 30 cartridges, 30 clays and protection.

Visit www.shotgunandchelseabunclub.co.uk for more information.

