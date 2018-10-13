Croquet success rewarded at county club

The curtain has now come down on what has been a summer to remember at Sussex County Croquet Club, Southwick.

Hard-working groundstaff at the club were sorely tried by the prolonged drought but even so regular hosting of the large inter-counties tournaments in May (Association Croquet) and August (Golf Croquet) went ahead.

There were numerous other team championships organised by the south-east Croquet Federation which also took place.

Less spectacularly the federation’s six leagues were contested with varying success, including one team’s entry in a national knockout tournament which fell at the fist hurdle by a tiny margin.

Recently the conclusion of the 22 internal competitions, which ran through the season from April to September, was finally reached.

An end-of-season dinner rounded off the celebrations to congratulate the finalists and to present trophies to the winners.

Association Croquet winners were: Sussex Gold Cup - Clive Hayton: Daldy Bowl - Robin Wooton: New Challenge Cup - Martyn Cooperman: Bush Cup - Richard Thompson: Franc Cup - Anne Bolland: Hazel Parker Salver - Bruce Carr: Freddy Reynolds Cup - Clive Grimley: Millennium Shield - Dom Nunns: Moore Cup - Chris Coull: D’Esterre Bowl - Ray Hall: Fryer Cup - David Marcus: Shine Salvers - Jeff Rushby and Bruce Carr

Golf Croquet winners: President’s Cup - Richard Brooks: Chairman’s Cup - Gerald Gooders Quaich - Alan Cottle: Handicap singles - Les Ardley: Handicap doubles - Bob and Robyn Clark: Diana Brothers drawn pairs - Chris Bailey and Pat Connolly: Improvers’ Cup - Pat Connolly.

After the main trophies, club chairman Clive Hayton presented trophies for most improved player of the year rookie of the year and Victor Ludorum.

Limited play will continue over the winter when lawns are dry and the club look forward to welcoming prospective players wishing to try out the sport.

Contact Clive Hayton on 07717 058833 to arrange a visit at any time to learn to play in the winter with free tuition ready for next season.

Have you read?

Former Brighton and Crawley Town player Dean Cox speaks out about his mental health problems



Do you know a local sport star worthy of a Sussex Sports Awards nomination?



Sussex star Phil Salt wins Abu Dhabi T20 title

