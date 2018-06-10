D & D celebrate most successful season

Worthing D&D Basketball Club held their annual awards night at the end of their most successful season yet.

BSX League winners cups and medals were presented to the under-16 black and under-18 black teams, the double-winning men’s team were presented with both league and cup medals and trophies.

Awards were presented to the MVP, most improved player and players’ player of the year in each age group and there were also special recognition awards to Tallulah Butcher Clark, Louis Simon and Will Pinkney.

It was a great evening to recognise the contribution that everybody within the club gives; coaches, officials and most importanly the players and their parents.

This season saw the introduction of a D & D ladies team, very much a development year, which was met with enthusiasm from those concerned.

The ladies team were presented with a commemorative certificate for this inaugural year, with the hope that the team will go from strength to strength - with new members welcome next season.

For more information about the club and how to join contact admin@danddbasketball.co.uk